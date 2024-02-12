King Charles III speaks out for first time after cancer diagnosis

12 February 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

King Charles III of Great Britain, thanked everyone who cared about his health, after being diagnosed with cancer, Azernews reports, citing Great Britain King's statement.

He emphasized that good words are comforting and encouraging for all those who have faced cancer.

Charles III added that his diagnosis story has helped to improve public understanding and shine a light on the work of all the organizations in the UK and around the world that support cancer patients and their families.

After learning that King Charles III had cancer, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his shock. He said that the disease was detected at an early stage, so he hoped that the monarch would recover quickly.

---

