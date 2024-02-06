Former minister's son arrested in Rome corruption case
Gabriele Visco, the son of former Italian finance minister Vincenzo Visco, was among four people put under house arrest by finance police on Tuesday in relation to a probe into alleged corruption and influence peddling in Rome, sources said, Azernews reports, citing Ansa.
The other suspects are two entrepreneurs and a lawyer, the sources said.
The finance police also seized 230,000 euros in assets.
The case regards alleged corruption that led to a public contract worth four million euros going to a firm linked to a construction entrepreneur and attempts to have a person close to that entrepreneur employed by a public agency, the sources said.
