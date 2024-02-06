Former minister's son arrested in Rome corruption case

6 February 2024 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Gabriele Visco, the son of former Italian finance minister Vincenzo Visco, was among four people put under house arrest by finance police on Tuesday in relation to a probe into alleged corruption and influence peddling in Rome, sources said, Azernews reports, citing Ansa.

The other suspects are two entrepreneurs and a lawyer, the sources said.

The finance police also seized 230,000 euros in assets.

The case regards alleged corruption that led to a public contract worth four million euros going to a firm linked to a construction entrepreneur and attempts to have a person close to that entrepreneur employed by a public agency, the sources said.

