University Museum of USA returns three artifacts to Greece

23 January 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Michael Carlos Art Museum at the Emory University of America has returned Greece three artifacts that had been acquired illegally, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to a statement from the Greek Culture Ministry, artifacts found in Crete, Epirus and Attica were illegally smuggled out of the country and then ended up at the Michael Carlos Art Museum.

Among the artifacts are a clay Minoan sarcophagus dating from the XIV century BC, a marble statue of a young woman dating from the II century BC, and a male sculpture from the nave of the tomb of the end of the IV century BC.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz