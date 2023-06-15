Harbin Int'l Economic and Trade Fair opens

15 June 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

The 32nd Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair opened on Thursday in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Over 1,400 enterprises from 38 countries and regions and 21 provincial-level regions in China participated in the event. The fair has a total exhibition area of 360,000 square meters across its main venue and three smaller venues.

The fair also is expected to attract more than 7,000 professional buyers and over 200,000 professional visitors in the next five days.

It will serve China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and the construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, and it will help other countries share in the fruits of China's high-level opening-up.

Tan Baicheng, deputy chief of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Heilongjiang Committee, said organizers will hold 44 supporting activities covering trade, investment, tourism and international cooperation.

First held in 1990, the trade fair had seen nearly 3 trillion yuan (about 420 billion U.S. dollars) worth of deals inked over the decades.

