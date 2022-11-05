7 new sea lines opened for use in Istanbul

5 November 2022 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Seven new sea lines formed in the Marmara Sea, Bosphorus and Golden Horn of Istanbul have started to serve, Trend reports citing Daily News.

The line, which will serve between Kadıkoy-Kasımpasha-Fener-Sutluce-Eyup, takes approximately 50 minutes. A motorboat with a capacity of at least 400 people in winter and at least 550 people in summer will be used.

On the Beshiktash-Kabatash-Karakoy-Kasımpasha-Sutluce-Eyup line, 12 daily trips are planned, with the journey time of this line being 50 minutes.

The journey takes 65 minutes on the Maltepe-Buyukada-Heybeliada-Burgazada-Kınalıada line. A motorboat with a capacity of at least 400 passengers in winter and 500 passengers in summer is used on this line, which is planned to make 24 trips per day.

On the Cengelkoy-Kabatash line, which is expected to take 20 minutes, it is planned to make 24 daily trips. On this line, a motorboat with a winter passenger capacity of at least 220 people and a summer passenger capacity of at least 330 people will be on the sea.

The duration of the Bostancı-Moda-Kadıkoy-Kabatash line, which will serve between two continents, is 70 minutes, while 10 trips are planned per day. At least 220 passengers are able to travel in winter while around 330 passengers can use the line in summer.

---

