Turkmenistan to restore transport links with foreign countries

13 June 2022 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers Mammetkhan Chakiyev to restore transport links between Turkmenistan and other countries in the near future, Trend reports citing Orient.

This issue is relevant in connection with the normalization of the global situation with the coronavirus pandemic and the emergence of opportunities to restore transport links with foreign cities, the head of state said.

Previously, Turkmenistan restored passenger flights with Russia and the UAE, and also allowed transit of goods by foreign trucks along the Serakhs-Farab-Serakhs route.

---

