Turkey confirms 1,310 daily COVID-19 cases

27 May 2022 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkey reported 1,310 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 5, while 1,289 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 139,482 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

---