Turkey confirms 1,310 daily COVID-19 cases

Latest
Turkey confirms 1,310 daily COVID-19 cases27 May 23:16
UN Security Council renews mandate of UN mission for Iraq27 May 22:45
Quad validates PM’s India-first approach, writes S Jaishankar27 May 22:13
Saudi Arabia, Argentina showing interest in BRICS — Lavrov27 May 21:47
Iran can export car parts, gas turbines to Russia in exchange for steel - minister27 May 21:12
Monkeypox cases rise to 84 in Spain27 May 20:46
Oil lingers near 2-month high amid global supply concerns27 May 20:18
Azerbaijan talks rapidly ongoing work under second stage of Horadiz-Aghband railway construction [PHOTO/VIDEO]27 May 19:23
Russia, China veto US resolution on North Korean sanctions27 May 19:05
King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev27 May 18:51
Repair & restoration work in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Juma Mosque continues - Trend TV [PHOTO/VIDEO]27 May 18:42
Azerbaijan and Turkey sign major agreement in field of air navigation [PHOTO]27 May 18:19
Foreign journalists visit Aghdam Industrial Park [PHOTO]27 May 18:10
Azerbaijani composer awarded Honorary Diploma of President27 May 18:03
Minister: Vaccination rate in Azerbaijan over 90 pct [PHOTO]27 May 18:00
FM: Azerbaijan defines Africa as a priority region during its NAM chairmanship27 May 17:52
Estonian Speaker says Azerbaijan is of great importance to EU27 May 17:45
Azerbaijan's food safety, Italy's national health institutions ink MoU27 May 17:41
Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions notes27 May 17:39
Azerbaijan, Armenia attempting to overcome aftermath of occupation, war27 May 17:30
Azerbaijan refutes rumours on preparing referendum27 May 17:25
Mine blast in de-occupied Aghdam wounds Azerbaijani Interior Troops serviceman27 May 17:12
Country registers 11 new COVID-19 case, 9 recoveries27 May 17:03
Azerbaijani minister says transforming traditional cities into smart ones main task for future [PHOTO]27 May 17:00
Azerbaijani, Estonian businessmen eye expanding cooperation27 May 16:43
Georgian President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day27 May 16:35
Azerbaijan's African focus as NAM chair gets approval by continental nations27 May 16:28
Azerbaijan's religious leaders congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day27 May 16:18
Specialized troops of Azerbaijani Navy forces perform various maneuvers within framework of TEKNOFEST festival in Baku [PHOTO/VIDEO]27 May 16:10
Local startups showcase products at TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]27 May 15:54
Azerbaijani envoy encourages French Armenians to back peace efforts in South Caucasus27 May 15:36
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares video from Zangilan's Aghali village [VIDEO]27 May 15:25
Azerbaijan to expand co-op in tourism with Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan - State Tourism Agency27 May 15:19
Baku, Ankara eye future military cooperation [PHOTO]27 May 15:02
Azerbaijani servicemen successfully accomplish tasks in international drills in Turkey [PHOTO/VIDEO]27 May 14:43
AZAL to once again successfully pass IOSA Safety Audit27 May 14:35
Azerbaijan to put up Bank Standard's property for auction27 May 14:27
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares photo from her visit to Zangilan with President Ilham Aliyev [PHOTO]27 May 14:21
CTO Selcuk Bayraktar visits Shusha27 May 14:19
President Erdogan allocates over $109 million to Turkish Maarif Foundation27 May 14:11
Parliament congrats President Ilham Aliyev, First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on Independence Day27 May 14:08
Minister: Country's GDP growth exceeds forecast in 202127 May 13:54
Wonderful piano music stuns Baku audience [PHOTO/VIDEO]27 May 13:38
Azerbaijan organizes next air show on second day of TEKNOFEST festival in Baku [PHOTO/VIDEO]27 May 13:20
Emperor of Japan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev27 May 13:11
Azerbaijan plans to commission TV station in liberated Hadrut27 May 13:02
Second day of TEKNOFEST Int'l Aviation, Space & Technology Festival kicks off in Baku [PHOTO]27 May 12:44
SKorea allocates $1.2 m to restore water supplies in liberated lands27 May 12:27
Minister: Number of employment contracts up by 290,00027 May 12:09
Azerbaijan, Norway discuss normalization processes in South Caucasus [PHOTO]27 May 11:51
Turkey to contribute to development of technologies in Azerbaijan – CEO of Baykar Savunma27 May 11:33
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view intensive orchard in Zangilan [PHOTO]27 May 11:18
Azerbaijani MoD to make decision on awarding title Veteran of War to participants of Second Karabakh War27 May 11:12
Anti-Semitism and fascism continue to flourish in Armenia - NUMBERS, and FACTS27 May 11:00
Azerbaijan talks readiness of transport infrastructure for cargo transit surge27 May 10:51
Azerbaijan planning to restore number of small hydropower plants in Karabakh region by end of 202227 May 10:35
Azerbaijan to restore dozens of underground water supply systems27 May 10:19
Azerbaijan to see real growth in green energy sector in 202427 May 10:00
Azercell sponsors “TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan” Aerospace and Technology Festival [PHOTO]27 May 09:37
Turkmenistan to open another large parking lot for heavy trucks27 May 09:02
Israeli President Isaac Herzog phones President Ilham Aliyev27 May 08:30
Quad calls for swift restoration of democracy in Myanmar27 May 08:00
Georgia records increase in money transfers from Kyrgyzstan26 May 23:21
First Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in Bishkek26 May 22:54
Tajik, Turkish entrepreneurs to enhance economic cooperation26 May 22:16
Take Off Baku international startup summit starts within TEKNOFEST [PHOTO]26 May 22:00
Italian President Sergio Mattarella sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev26 May 21:49
Russia, Iran agree on developing Bushehr nuclear power plant26 May 21:37
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post from Zangilan region26 May 21:30
Iranian currency rates for May 2626 May 21:18
Oil production in Russia to decline to 480-500 mln tonnes in 202226 May 20:43
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev26 May 20:30
Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers26 May 20:11
Iraq's President Barham Salih congratulates President Ilham Aliyev26 May 20:00
UK regulator suggests simpler listing rule for London26 May 19:49
Russia records 4,700 daily COVID-19 cases26 May 19:17
Airshow held within TEKNOFEST festival in Baku [PHOTO/VIDEO]26 May 19:00
TEKNOFEST Int'l Aviation, Space & Technology Festival continues in Baku [PHOTO]26 May 18:41
Azerbaijan to hold new privatization auction26 May 18:35
AZAL and LOT expressed satisfaction with fruitful cooperation [PHOTO]26 May 18:17
CTO Selcuk Bayraktar flies over Baku on MiG-29 fighter [PHOTO/VIDEO]26 May 18:10
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular currency auction26 May 18:06
Azerbaijani enterprises within SMBDA participating in TEKNOFEST - board chairman26 May 17:52
Thousands of participants attending TEKNOFEST festival in Baku - minister26 May 17:41
SOCAR clarifies smoke conditions in gas flares of Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery26 May 17:28
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens26 May 17:16
Expert: Turkey owns 73 percent of world’s boron reserves26 May 17:13
Azerbaijan confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries26 May 17:02
Europeans seek healing in Turkey as country turns into health tourism destination26 May 16:58
Turkey significantly increases its presence in Africa over recent 20 years26 May 16:43
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev26 May 16:32
EU ready to increase its support to efforts aimed at establishing peace in South Caucasus - Special Rep for South Caucasus26 May 16:27
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on visit to Zangilan region [UPDATE]26 May 16:17
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates President Ilham Aliyev26 May 16:15
Turkic.World int'l media platform is crucial in informing about realities of Turkic-speaking countries - CEO of Media Dev't Agency26 May 16:11
Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev26 May 16:03
SOFAZ warns citizens about phishing attacks26 May 16:00
Turkish official: Teknofest bright example of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood [PHOTO/VIDEO]26 May 15:50
Estonian companies keen on implementing projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh26 May 15:44
Restoration center to be opened in Baku's Icherisheher [PHOTO]26 May 15:27