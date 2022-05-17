Kazakhstan's low cost airline launches flights to Prague

17 May 2022 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline FlyArystan is launching flights on Aktau-Prague-Aktau route, Trend reports citing the company.

The flights will operate starting from June 12 on Sundays with additional flight on Thursdays starting from July 6, 2022.

Prague is the first European route in FlyArystan’s international route map. It is especially noticeable in the company’s third anniversary year.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazakhstan was the largest and key partner of the Czech Republic in Central Asia. The company believes that the launch of direct flights will positively affect trade and economic relations between two countries.

Apart from flights to Czech Republic, FlyArystan operates regular and charter flights to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Georgia, the UAE and Egypt.

FlyArystan is a division of the national carrier of Kazakhstan Air Astana. Kazakhstan’s low cost airline follows the unified international flight safety standards, and the average experience of pilots is more than 12 years.

