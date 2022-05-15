By Trend

A suspension bridge for pedestrians, which is the longest construction of its kind in the world, has been inaugurated in a mountain resort in the Czech Republic, Trend reports citing Euronews.

The 721-metre long bridge is built at an altitude of over 1,100 metres above sea level. It connects two mountain ridges and rises 95 metres above the valley.

Sky Bridge 721 is located in the north-east of the country, in the Kralicky Sneznik mountain range, near the border with Poland, some 200 kilometres east of Prague.

Construction took two years and cost some CZK200 million ($8.3 million).

The last and longest bridge of its kind is in Arouca, Portugal, and is 516 metres (1,693 feet) long.

