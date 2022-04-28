By Trend

The number of unemployed people registered by the State employment service of Kyrgyzstan decreased by 2.4 percent in February 2022 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports citing the statement of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The number of unemployed registered in the employment services across the Eurasian Economic Union decreased by 61.6 percent, including in Russia - by 69.2 percent, Belarus - by 22.2 percent, Kazakhstan - by 15.7 percent, Kyrgyzstan - by 2.4 percent.

At least, 136 800 unemployed citizens were employed across the EAEU in February 2022. This is 19.7 percent more than in January 2022 and 45.7 percent less than February 2021. In total, 251,000 people have been employed since the beginning of the year," reports the Eurasian Economic Commission.

