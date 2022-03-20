By Trend

Georgia reported 475 coronavirus cases, 1,507 recoveries, and 20 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 267 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 60 cases, and the Guria region with 32 cases.

A total of 8,311 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 6 203 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 2 108 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5,72%, while 8,47% in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1,641,874, among them 1,598,286 people recovered and 16,663 died.

As of March 20, 2,842,355 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 656 in a day.

