By News Center

Turkish defence corporation - ASELSAN has developed new ARIN X-Ray baggage control devices, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The ARIN X-Ray baggage control devices, which have been added to the ASELSAN security systems product family, are of critical importance in ensuring security in facilities such as airports, ports, border gates, customs, government buildings, the report added.

It noted that the newly-developed devices were delivered to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) for use at Gaziantep Airport. The first ARIN X-Ray baggage control devices were jointly developed by ASELSAN and HAVELSAN Technology Radar (HTR) in 11 months.

Some 18 units of ASELSAN ARIN X-Ray baggage control devices were delivered to the Gaziantep Airport new terminal building, which was opened by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on December 25, 2021. After examining the domestic X-Ray device on site, Erdogan was informed about its features.

ASELSAN General-Manager Haluk Gorgun described the system as "another national success story".

“Congratulations to Gaziantep and our country with our ARIN X-Ray baggage control devices, which ASELSAN engineers have developed in a short time with national resources. Where there is a high technology, ASELSAN's national signature will continue to be there,” Gorgun stressed.

It should be noted that a contract for the supply and installation of 30 Double Angle X-Ray baggage control devices was signed between ASELSAN and DHMI on 14 December 2020.

The ASELSAN ARIN X-Ray baggage inspection devices can distinguish organic, inorganic and metal substances according to their effective atomic number and display them in six colors.

The devices have automatic explosive detection, high-density zone imaging, high-density alarm, density zoom capability (colored and black-and-white), organic scraping, automatic geometric and radiometric correction function, and expandable fictional threat library capabilities with camera monitoring of tunnel entrances and exits.

Within the scope of the project, 12 ASELSAN ARIN X-Ray baggage control devices will be delivered to the new terminal building of Tokat Airport in 2022, the report concluded.

