By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s consumer confidence index (CCI) hit 79.7 percent in September, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The survey conducted by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) together with the Turkish Central Bank show that the consumer confidence index, which was 78.2 percent in August, increased by 1.8 percent in September.

Compared to the previous 12-month period, the financial situation index of the household in the current period, which was 61.3 percent in August, increased by 2.2 percent and equaled to 62.6 in September.

The financial situation expectation index of the household for the next 12-month period, which was 78.6 percent in August, increased by 0.5 percent and amounted to 79 percent in September.

While the general economic situation expectation index for the next 12 months was 75.3 in August, it saw 5.3-percent increase reaching 79.3 percent in September.

The index of thoughts on spending on durable goods for the next 12 months, compared to the previous 12 months, remained at the same level in September and amounted to 97.7 percent.

---

