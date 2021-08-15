By Trend

Tajik capital will host summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Organization (CSTO) next month, Trend reports citing Asia-Plus.

The meetings of heads of state of the SCO and CSTO member nations will take place in Dushanbe from September 16-17.

High-ranking delegations from seventeen countries of the world and secretary-generals of SCO and CSTO will gather in the Tajik capital for participation in these summits.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a military alliance of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization currently has eight full members -- China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are four observer states, and SCO’s dialogue partners include Azerbaijan, Turkey, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka. ACEAN, CIS, Turkmenistan and the United Nations are guest attendances.

