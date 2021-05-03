By Trend

The spokesman of the National Coronavirus Task Force said on Sunday that the vaccination program against COVID-19 for the general population will start in the start of autumn, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The spokesman of National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus, or the National Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Alireza Raisi said on Sunday that the vaccination program against COVID-19 for the general population has been delayed until the start of autumn due to the lack of commitment to the early promises by the domestic pharmaceutical companies to supply the necessary vaccines.

Raisi added that the 4th phase of the vaccination against Covid-19, which is vaccinating the general population, will start at the start of the fall.

The spokesman also underscored that although vaccinating the general population will begin late as compared to developed countries, Iran will be one of the first countries that the vaccination of its population will finish.

