2 May 2021 12:50 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Turkey reported 28 817 new coronavirus cases and 373 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
The new cases include 2 615 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 4,84 million.
As many as 81 302 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 4 405 199, while the death toll climbed to 40 504.
An additional 242 194 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 47,5 million.
The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 525.