The Deputy Head of Customs Administration of Iran Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi has announced that another consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine known as 'Sputnik V' has been brought to Iran, Trend reports via Fars News Agency.

"The 7th consignment of 'Sputnik V' vaccine in the volume of 100,000 doses was brought to the country," he said.

On April 15, Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali said that Iran bought 60 million doses of 'Sputnik V' from Russia.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

