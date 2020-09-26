By Trend

Georgia is a part of European civilization and therefore, the way of our country’s development is unchanged. This is European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia said at the 75th Session of UN General Assembly, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to PM, the European couse of Georgia is inked in Constitution and is not subjected to reconsideration.

“Georgia is a part of European civilization and therefore, the way of our country’s development is unchanged. This is European and Euro-Atlantic integration and it is inked in Constitution and is not subjected to reconsideration.

Georgia signed Association Agreement with the European Union and visa-free regime and Free Trade agreements are in force. All this enables us to strengthen our European institutions, develop highest-standard infrastructure, empower small and medium-sized businesses, foster the adoption of modern technologies, and stand by Europe in dealing with challenges.

Georgia has been participating in international peacekeeping missions in various countries for years. Our soldiers are steadfastly keeping guard over global peace and stability. The Georgian Armed Forces are exemplary in the fulfillment of their duties at all locations. Thirty-two of them have fallen while accomplishing this honorable and difficult mission.

Today, we are an important player in ensuring global security as Georgia’s security is inseparable from global security; therefore, our contribution to the strengthening of Euro-Atlantic security is directly reflected on the strength and protection of our country,” Gakharia said.

