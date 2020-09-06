By Trend

Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade announced that the value of foreign trade has reached $24,600,000,000 during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20), Trend reports citing İRNA.

Iranian ministry reported that $10,900,000,000 of the mentioned value is related to exports.

It added that from among 52 million tons of goods worth $24,600,000,000, exports has had the share of 38 million tons worth $10,900,000,000 and imports has had the share of 13.8 million tons worth $13,700,000,000.

Iran’s trade exchanges with foreign states reached 9,822,000 tons worth $5,037,000,000 during the last Iranian year (ended March 19, 2020).

China (2,195,000 tons worth $566m), Iraq (1,420,000 tons worth $441m), UAE (1,324,000 tons worth $338m), Afghanistan (514,000 tons worth $158m) and Turkey (226,000 tons worth $108m) were among five main export destinations for Iran.

Iran has also imported from China, UAE, Turkey, India and Germany.

