By Trend

Georgia opens domestic tourism, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian National Tourism Administration says local travelers are able to visit different parts of Georgia.

On top of that, from June 15, Georgia’s protected areas will receive visitors in accordance with the recommendations issued by the Ministry of Health. In closed buildings, visitor centers, including caves, visitors must wear a face mask and observe social distancing rule.

Visitors will be able to enter the Akhaltsikhe Fortress and Borjomi Park for free.

Vardzia and Uplistsikhe Museum-Reserves will serve visitors at reduced prices for three months.

Moreover, internally displaced persons, war veterans, children deprived of parental care and socially vulnerable citizens will be admitted to museums and reserves free of charge.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz