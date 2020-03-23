By Trend

Turkey on Sunday confirmed nine more deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 1,256, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Sunday evening that all of the 30 people who have died from the disease were senior citizens.

“Turkey has conducted 20,345 coronavirus tests so far, 1,256 of which came back positive," Koca said.

“With every diagnosed patient, we are cutting off the spread of the disease. Let’s stay at home and not take any risks,” the health minister said, adding, “life fits inside the home.”

