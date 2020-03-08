By Trend

The amount of taxes paid in Iran stood at 1.34 quadrillion rials (about $ 31.9 billion) during the period from March 21, 2019 to February 29, 2020, Trend reports citing Fars news agency.

Reportedly, about 95 percent of the tax payments envisaged in the budget have been made.

Iran's budget envisages 1.42 quadrillion rials (about $ 33.8 billion) for taxes.

The Iranian Taxation Authority has announced that the volume of taxes paid during the first ten months of the current Iranian year stood at 1.14 quadrillion rials (about $ 27.1 billion).

---

