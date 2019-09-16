By Trend

Mubarak Abdulrahman Mubarak al-Nasr has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar to Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to a promulgated decree of the Emir of Qatar.

Turkmenistan is interested in the participation of large financial and investment structures of Qatar in the implementation of the transnational project of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the construction of which began in December 2015.

It is planned to supply raw materials in an annual volume of up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas from the Galkynysh field in Turkmenistan, the second largest in the world.

A memorandum of understanding was previously signed on the financing of potential projects in Turkmenistan between Qatar’s Al Qamra Holding and the government of Turkmenistan.

In this regard, Vnesheconombank (State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs) of Turkmenistan held a presentation of major investment projects implemented in the country for the representative delegation of Qatar headed by Director of Al Qamra Holding Hamad Saleh al Qamra. The parties paid special attention to the expansion of the domestic market, the introduction of innovations and the increase in the volume of exports of goods.

The fuel and energy complex, transport and communication sphere, and chemical and medical industry were named among the main vectors of interaction.

