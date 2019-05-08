By Trend

Uzbekistan Pochtasi JSC and the South Korean corporation Samsung Electronics signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports with reference to the official website of the Uzbekistan Post.

The parties approved the provisions that formed the basis for the signed memorandum during a meeting held back in April 2019.

Samsung highly appreciates the initiative of Uzbekistan Pochtasi to introduce digital technologies into the postal infrastructure, the news report says. At the current stage, Samsung Electronics is ready to provide its own products for this project.

The corporation will begin deliveries of mobile jobs for employees and postmen. This will be an important step in streamlining workflows and structure upgrades. Moreover, Samsung will train employees of the post service in management of the equipment.

At the signing ceremony, Director General of Uzbekistan Pochtasi JSC Evgeny Birger and Vice-President of Samsung Electronics for Central Asia Sang Kim stressed the importance of such initiatives for both countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz