By Trend

Uzbekistan's passport ranked 68th in "The Passport Index 2018", from the Global Passport PowerRank, which compares the passports of different countries according to the principle of access of their citizens to other countries.

Citizens of Uzbekistan can visit 26 countries without a visa and receive a visa upon arrival in 37 countries. To travel to 135 states, Uzbek citizens will need to get a visa in advance.

In 2017, Uzbekistan’s passport was at 72-nd place.

In drawing up the ranking, the experts took into account the number of countries in which holders of a particular passport can enter without a visa. Authors of the Passport Index divided all passports into 93 groups.

The passport of the United Arab Emirates ranked first. Citizens of the UAE can visit 113 countries without a visa, and receive a visa upon arrival in 54 countries. They'll need to get a visa in advance when traveling to 31 countries.

The passport of Afghanistan took the last (93rd) place in the ranking. Citizens of this country are allowed visa-free entry only to five countries of the world, and can get a visa upon arrival at 24 countries. In 129 countries they need to apply for a visa in advance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz