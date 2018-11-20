By Trend

The November 12-16 trade week at Uzbekistan's Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange ended with 195 purchase and sale transactions on shares of 24 joint stock companies, the press service of the Stock Exchange said.

As a result, 24.5 million shares worth 18.1 billion soums were sold against 12.4 billion soums last week.

The greatest demand in the past period was on securities of commercial banks – a 99.2 percent share in the weekly turnover or 17.9 billion soums – mainly thanks to the Ravnaq-bank PJSCB with a 92.3 percent share.

The average value of transactions amounted to 92.8 billion soums, while the average daily transaction size was 3.6 billion soums. The average selling price per share was 736.3 soums, and the average daily number of securities sold was 4.9 million.

Since the beginning of the year, 9,034 security transactions for a total amount of 571.2 billion soums have been concluded at the Tashkent RSE.

Some 8.5 billion securities of 115 issuers were used in the trades.

(8277.53 UZS = 1 USD on Nov. 20)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz