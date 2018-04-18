By Trend

Turkey has announced about completion of the development of next-generation infantry fighting vehicles called Korhan, Turkish media reported referring to military source on April 17.

Reportedly, this combat vehicle was first demonstrated at the international military exhibition "IDEF 2017" held in Istanbul.

From 2011, Turkey has set up the production of mobile outposts that proved effective in fight against the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Earlier, the trials of the domestic-made long-range surface-to-surface missiles have also been conducted in Turkey.

The KAAN rocket system, produced by the company "Roketsan", was first demonstrated at the International Defense Industry Fair IDEF-2017 in Istanbul.

Turkey has invested about $35 billion in the defense industry over the recent years.

---

