Uzbekistan’s State Tourism Committee intends to intensify work on creating and promoting the logos of the country's regional tourist brands.

“Each region of Uzbekistan should be recognized in the tourism market. An important step in this direction is the creation of logos of tourist brands in the regions. They will be created in the near future for all places that are attractive for the development of tourism. The process of creating them has already begun. Unfortunately, it was not successful in all regions. In some cases, for one reason or another, it was necessary to take a decision on the cancellation of the approved logo,” the committee said.

The starting point of a new stage of this process will be an inventory, during which it is worthwhile to look again at the real state of affairs. As a result, for those places of tourist pilgrimage, where there are no logos, those will be created. Other logos will be assessed in terms of their compliance with the established requirements.

After that, a nationwide competition will be announced for the development of tourist brands of the regions based on the approved single tourism and investment brand of Uzbekistan.

When developing the logos of regional brands, on the one hand, attention will be paid to the provision of a unified style, and on the other - each of them will reflect the tourist features of the region, its history, cultural diversity and other individual factors of the terrain.

At the state level, the promotion of logos and, along with it, regional tourism brands will be encouraged.

According to the State Committee for the Development of Tourism, it is currently planned to develop standards for the provision of privileges and preferences to producers of souvenirs and packaging products, which place advertisement of the tourist brand of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan, being home to Bukhara, Khiva and Samarkand – three cities considered jewels along the Old Silk Road trade routes that used to connect Europe and Asia, enjoys a large number of tourists. Thousands of tourists visit the cities every year.

There are many types of tourism being offered in Uzbekistan: historical and cultural tourism, ethnic tourism, adventure tourism, ecological tourism and health tourism.

The tourist infrastructure in recent years has been raised to a fairly high level. In particular, 1,176 tourist organizations, including 621 tour operators, 555 hotel farms, successfully operate in Uzbekistan. An extensive network of hotels for more than 25,000 seats meet modern international standards.

Over the past nine months, about 1.8 million tourists have visited Uzbekistan, which is 17 percent more than in the same period of last year. At the same time, exports of tourism services grew by 17 percent.

