Former US diplomat gives insight into Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and Trump’s foreign policy [VIDEO]
In today's exclusive interview with AzerNews, former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta provides insights into escalating tensions in the Lachin district, as recent reports from Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry highlight gunfire incidents involving Armenian forces.
Ambassador Cekuta also evaluates Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent statements on the delimitation commissions and their January meeting.
Besides, the conversation explores Donald Trump’s upcoming second-term inauguration and its potential impact on Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. Will Trump's leadership bring a shift away from the harmful pro-Armenian course of the Biden administration, as President Ilham Aliyev hopes?
Finally, Ambassador Cekuta shares his perspective on Trump's legacy in foreign policy, particularly in resolving conflicts like Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Palestine.
