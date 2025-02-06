VP: Gas production in Azerbaijan exceeds expectations, strengthening Europe’s energy security

6 February 2025 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Gas production in Azerbaijan is on the rise, surpassing forecasts, as strategic investments continue to drive the sector’s success, Azernews reports.

Babek Huseynov, Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), highlighted this trend during the opening of the IADC Drilling Caspian 2025 conference in Baku.

“Oil production shows a downward trend in connection with the development of already ready fields,” Huseynov stated. “But we perceive this not as a challenge, but as an opportunity for innovation and transformation. Gas production indicators exceed our expectations. At the same time, Azerbaijan is strengthening its position as a major supplier and strategic partner of Europe.”

He also pointed to ongoing oil and gas projects, including deep-gas developments in the Qarabagh, Ashrafi - Dan Ulduzu - Aypara, Absheron, Umid, and Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) blocks, which are set to bolster Azerbaijan’s resource base.

“All these fields will make a significant contribution to the resource base, stabilize the level of production and ensure long-term export supplies of energy resources,” he noted.

Huseynov emphasized that these projects not only support SOCAR’s sustainable development but also enable Azerbaijan to meet the growing global demand for energy.