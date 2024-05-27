Azernews.Az

Monday May 27 2024

Azerbaijan discloses total trade turnover with Turkmenistan

27 May 2024 10:55 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses total trade turnover with Turkmenistan
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan reached $150.6 million from January through April this year, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more