Azernews.Az

Sunday December 10 2023

SOFAZ unveils revenues from Shahdeniz field

10 December 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)
SOFAZ unveils revenues from Shahdeniz field

In January-November of the current year, the revenues obtained by the Azerbaijan State Oil Fund (SOFA) from the "Shahdeniz" gas-condensate field (from the sale of gas and condensate) have been announced, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more