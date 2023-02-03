Azerbaijani gas & electricity to contribute to EU's energy security - Romanian president

3 February 2023 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Romania is eager to cooperate in the fields of energy, trade, investment, digitization, and agriculture with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Romanian President Klaus Iohannis as telling the press statement in Baku on February 2, 2023.

“We, in Romania are ready to deepen the strategic partnership between our countries and implement regional projects of strategic importance. We are ready to cooperate in the fields of energy, trade, investment, digitization, and agriculture,” the president stated.

President Kaus Iohannis added that transporting Azerbaijan’s gas and electricity will significantly contribute to ensuring energy security in Europe.

“I thank Mr. President for the fact that Azerbaijan has started transporting additional gas volumes to Romania in January. Tomorrow, the state oil companies of both countries, Romgaz and SOCAR, will sign a new agreement. According to that agreement, additional gas will be transported to our country in 2023-2024. Both the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as the future submarine transportation cable of electric energy produced in Azerbaijan from renewable resources, projects which are sustained by the European Commission will significantly contribute to ensuring the energy security in the European Union.”

