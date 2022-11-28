Azernews.Az

Monday November 28 2022

Gerhard Schroder: Azerbaijan’s gas supplies to Europe need to be increased

28 November 2022 12:10 (UTC+04:00)
Gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe need to be increased, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder said during the 12th Turkiye Energy Summit in Antalya, Azernews reports.

