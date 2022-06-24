Azerbaijan sees increase in oil prices

24 June 2022 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $0.79 on June 23 compared to the previous price, amounting to $118.57 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on June 23 amounted to $117.12 per barrel, up by $0.87 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $75.74 per barrel on June 23, increasing by $0.72 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $0.74 compared to the previous price and made up $117.33 per barrel.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz