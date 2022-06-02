Azerbaijan has huge potential for using wind and solar energy - CEO of IRENA agency

2 June 2022 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is ready to enter a new level of renewable energy development, General Director of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Francesco La Camera told Trend.

"Azerbaijan is ready to further develop its renewable energy potential. The country can really benefit from this. Azerbaijan has a huge potential for using wind and solar energy," he said.

According to IRENA general director, the organization successfully cooperates with Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and directly with Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

"We are working on new projects. Two major projects are currently being funded, one of which is a joint project with Masdar [UAE’s Renewable energy company], and the other with Equinor [Norvegian Petroleum refining company],” he noted.

“Azerbaijan is committed to diversifying its energy system, and we will continue to work to help the country in any possible way," he added.

