By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $71.53 per barrel last week, having risen by $2.53 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $72.48 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.57.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $70.91 per barrel last week, increasing by $2.54 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $71.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.94.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $68.36 per barrel, growing by $2.3 (3.5 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $69.11 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.77.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $69.94 per barrel, which is $1.01 (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $70.68 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.32.
|
Oil grade/date
|
May 31, 2021
|
June 1, 2021
|
June 2, 2021
|
June 3, 2021
|
June 4, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
-
|
$70.57
|
$71.28
|
$71.8
|
$72.48
|
$71.53
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
-
|
$69.94
|
$70.65
|
$71.18
|
$71.86
|
$70.91
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
-
|
$67.77
|
$68.28
|
$68.28
|
$69.11
|
$68.36
|
Brent Dated
|
-
|
$69.32
|
$69.87
|
$69.89
|
$70.68
|
$69.94