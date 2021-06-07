By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $71.53 per barrel last week, having risen by $2.53 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $72.48 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.57.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $70.91 per barrel last week, increasing by $2.54 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $71.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.94.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $68.36 per barrel, growing by $2.3 (3.5 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $69.11 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.77.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $69.94 per barrel, which is $1.01 (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $70.68 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.32.