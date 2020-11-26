By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported 8.2 billion cubic metres of natural gas to Turkey in January-September 2020, Azertag has reported.

Azerbaijan exported 753 million cubic metres of natural gas to Turkey in September 2020, which is a decrease of 233 million cubic meters compared to August.

Moreover, during the reported month, Azerbaijan was the second largest gas exporter to Turkey, after Russia, with 1.8 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

The country exported 9.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas to Turkey in 2019.

Earlier it was reported that the trade between the two countries in the first ten months of the year amounted to $3.5 billion. Thus, Turkey was Azerbaijan’s second largest trade partner during the reported period. The export of Azerbaijani products to Turkey amounted to $3.8 billion, while the import from Turkey amounted to $1.2 billion.

It should be noted that Turkey imports Azerbaijani natural gas through the South Caucasus Pipeline and Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The first gas supplies to Turkey via TANAP started on 30 June 2018 as planned. Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkey only from the Shah Deniz field. The supplies have been made since July 2007.

The South Caucasus Pipeline was built to export the Shah Deniz gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia and Turkey. The pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal near Baku. It follows the route of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) crude oil pipeline through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Turkey, where it is linked to the Turkish gas distribution system.

The pipeline has been operational since late 2006 transporting gas to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and starting from July 2007 to Turkey from Shah Deniz Stage 1.

TANAP is the central part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which connects the giant Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan to Europe through the South Caucasus Pipeline and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline. The pipeline has strategic importance as it allows the Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe.

The capacity of the pipeline is 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year at the initial stage and would be increased later up to 23 billion cubic meters by 2023, 31 billion cubic metres by 2026, and at the final stage 60 billion cubic metres.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz