By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan ranked first among the largest gas importers to Turkey in May, local media reported with reference to Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority on July 29.

According to the statement, in May, Turkey imported 881 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan, which is a decrease by 35 million cubic meters compared to April.

Moreover, Turkey received 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan in the period between January and May.

It should be noted that last year natural gas imports to Turkey from Azerbaijan amounted to 9.5 billion cubic meters.

Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan’s share in the total volume of gas supplies to Turkey in 2019 amounted to 21.2 percent.

Additionally, Azerbaijan supplied 63.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey during the period of 2009-2019.

Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkey only from Shah Deniz field. The supplies have been made since July 2007.

Turkey imports Azerbaijani natural gas through the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and TANAP. In the first quarter, the average daily throughput capacity of the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline was 33.6 million cubic meters of natural gas.

The first gas supplies to Turkey via TANAP started on 30 June 2018 as planned. During the period of January and June of this year, 1.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas were transported to Turkey via TANAP.

Since commissioning, TANAP has transported over 6.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey.

TANAP Project aims to bring natural gas produced from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz-2 gas field, and other areas of the Caspian Sea, primarily to Turkey, but also on to Europe. The TANAP Project, along with the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) form the elements of the Southern Gas Corridor.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz