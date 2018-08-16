By Trend

In January-July 2018, Azerbaijan’s wind farms produced 14.1 million kilowatt hours of electricity, which is 63.9 percent more than in January-July 2017, while solar power plants generated 23.4 million kilowatt hours of electricity, says a report of the State Statistics Committee.

According to the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources of Azerbaijan, the country’s wind energy potential is 350 megawatts, 50 megawatts account for solar energy, and during the next few years it will be possible to reach the level of 20 megawatts in bioenergy.

Azerbaijan’s power plants generated 13.5 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in January-July 2018 that is 2.6 percent more than in the same period of 2017, according to the report.

The report says that 12.99 billion kilowatt hours of the total electricity generated in January-July 2018 accounted for commercial electricity, which is 3.1 percent more than in January-July 2017.

Thermal power plants generated 11.77 billion kilowatt hours of total commercial electricity in January-July 2018 that is 3.5 percent more than in January-July 2017.

Azerbaijan’s hydro power plants generated 1.18 billion kilowatt hours of commercial electricity in January-July 2018, or 1.5 percent less than in January-July 2017.

Azerenerji OJSC is the main electricity producer in Azerbaijan. The company owns hundreds of substations and dozens of power stations.

The electricity generation capacity of Azerbaijan is 7,172.6 megawatts, which makes it possible to annually generate about 24 billion kilowatt hours of electricity. This allows Azerbaijan to annually export 2.1 billion kilowatt hours of electricity.

