Court decision made on Sputnik Azerbaijan editor-in-chief

24 October 2025 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A decision has been made regarding Yevgeniy Belousov, editor-in-chief of the Baku branch of the Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency (“Sputnik Azerbaijan”), who was detained following operational-search measures conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) at the agency’s Baku office, Azernews reports.

The Khatai District Court issued the decision.

It should be recalled that Igor Kartavikh, executive director of Sputnik Azerbaijan, who was previously detained during the same operation, has already been released.

In June of this year, the Azerbaijani MIA conducted an operation at the Baku branch of Rossiya Segodnya (“Sputnik Azerbaijan”), resulting in the arrest of both Kartavikh and Belousov.