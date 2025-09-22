Azerbaijani and Belarusian defense chiefs discuss military cooperation and regional security [PHOTOS]

22 September 2025 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On September 22, the First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus and First Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Pavel Muraveyko, during a working visit to Belarus, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Defense.

During one-on-one and extended meetings, the officials discussed prospects for further expansion and development of military cooperation, as well as regional security issues.

The parties also exchanged detailed views on topics of mutual interest, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration between the two countries’ armed forces.