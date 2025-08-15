US, Russian leaders meet in Alaska amid global concerns over Ukraine war [LIVE]

15 August 2025 23:13 (UTC+04:00)

The Trump-Putin summit in Anchorage, Alaska, is underway, focusing on the ongoing war in Ukraine. President Trump aims to engage President Putin in direct negotiations to explore potential pathways to peace. While specifics of the discussions are unfolding, certain aspects are becoming clearer.

President Trump has emphasized that the primary goal of the meeting is to encourage President Putin to engage in meaningful negotiations. He clarified that the summit is not intended to broker a deal on behalf of Ukraine but to assess Putin's willingness to negotiate. Trump has suggested that economic incentives and sanctions could be leveraged to persuade Russia to end the war, though he has not disclosed the full details of his strategy.