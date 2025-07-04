President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes his visit to Azerbaijan
On July 4, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, completed his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the Turkish President.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was seen off by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, and Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!