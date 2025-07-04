President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

4 July 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

On July 4, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, completed his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the Turkish President.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was seen off by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, and Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.