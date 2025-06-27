President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Djibouti

27 June 2025 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Djibouti - Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Djibouti - Independence Day.

We attach great importance to the development of the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Djibouti, which are based on good traditions. I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen our interstate ties, founded on mutual respect and trust, and to fully benefit from the potential of our collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

On this joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Djibouti everlasting peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 June 2025"