Ombudsman highlights human rights values at “Silenced Voices” event in honor of Huseyn Javid [PHOTOS]

4 June 2025 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Sabina Aliyeva, took part in the “Silenced Voices” event held at the Huseyn Javid House Museum, organized within the framework of “Human Rights Month”, Azernews reports.

In her opening remarks, the Ombudsman paid tribute to Huseyn Javid, describing him as a towering figure in Azerbaijani literature and a symbol of resilience against repression. She emphasized the historical significance of returning Javid’s remains to his native Nakhchivan—a gesture made possible by the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev—as a key act of restoring justice.

Sabina Aliyeva also highlighted the adoption of the Concept of Return, aimed at ensuring the rights of displaced Azerbaijani citizens, as a strong reflection of President Ilham Aliyev’s commitment to upholding human rights. She linked this broader national effort to the legacy of Huseyn Javid, portraying him as an enduring voice for truth and justice.

At the event, the Ombudsman was presented with the book “Huseyn Javid’s Epistolary Heritage”, honoring the literary and moral contributions of the repressed writer.