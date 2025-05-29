Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Excellency President Ilham Aliyev,
I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations, and best regards on the anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.
I willingly assure Your Excellency of my highest consideration.
Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa
Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain"
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!