Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

29 May 2025 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency President Ilham Aliyev,

I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations, and best regards on the anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

I willingly assure Your Excellency of my highest consideration.

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain"