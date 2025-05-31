QR codes with social rating are placed on houses in China

31 May 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In some regions of China, QR codes have reportedly been placed on residential buildings, allowing passersby to scan them and view the social credit scores of the people living there. This controversial practice is part of the broader social credit system, which tracks individuals' behavior and trustworthiness based on various metrics, including financial history, legal records, and even online activity, Azernews reports.

While the system aims to encourage good citizenship and public trust, critics argue that such public displays of personal ratings raise serious concerns about privacy, surveillance, and social pressure. For example, a low score could affect a resident’s ability to access loans, purchase train or plane tickets, or even impact their children's school applications.

Proponents claim the QR code initiative promotes transparency and accountability within communities. In some neighborhoods, the codes also link to property information, official notices, or local safety reports — providing a broader range of data than just social scores.

However, the concept of broadcasting an individual’s reputation to anyone with a smartphone has drawn sharp criticism from human rights organizations and digital privacy advocates worldwide, who see it as a step toward a “dystopian surveillance state.”

It’s unclear how widespread this practice is, and Chinese authorities have not made official statements confirming or denying its implementation on a national scale. Nonetheless, the situation underscores the growing global debate over the balance between public safety, data transparency, and individual rights in the age of digital governance.