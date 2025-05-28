Over 9.5 kilograms of narcotics seized in police operations across Azerbaijan

28 May 2025 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

More than 9.5 kilograms of narcotics were seized as a result of operational measures carried out by police officers on May 27, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the ministry, the confiscated substances included 21 psychotropic pills, 14 cultivated hemp bushes, and 5,331 wild hemp bushes weighing a total of 1.6 tons.

Authorities emphasized that decisive and ongoing efforts are being made to combat drug-related crimes across the country.