Azerbaijan’s climate diplomacy honored in London with ‘Diplomat of the Year’ award [PHOTOS]

23 April 2025 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan's growing leadership in global climate diplomacy received high recognition at the annual awards ceremony of Diplomat magazine in London, where Ambassador Elin Suleymanov was named "Diplomat of the Year" in the category of "contribution to climate diplomacy," Azernews reports.

Held for the 15th year, the event is considered one of the most prestigious gatherings in London’s diplomatic calendar, attracting around 200 international guests. While accepting the award, Ambassador Suleymanov emphasized that the honor reflects Azerbaijan’s significant achievements in climate policy, particularly its role as host of the COP29 conference later this year.

He attributed the recognition to the vision of President Ilham Aliyev, who has prioritized sustainability and environmental responsibility, as well as the efforts of the COP29 Presidency Team.

Highlighting climate change as one of the most pressing global issues, Suleymanov reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to keeping climate action at the forefront of the international agenda and expressed appreciation for the UK’s continued cooperation on climate-related initiatives.